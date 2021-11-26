Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom rolls out scholarships

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom (BKK) has rolled out a Scholarship fund which will benefit students from Bunyoro sub region.

“The fund which was approved by both the Kingdom Cabinet and Parliament (Rukurato) is hinged on the vision of enabling young people of Bunyoro access and succeed in higher education” said the BKK Prime Minister Andrew K. Byakutaga. He also added that this is in line with BKK’s overall strategic objective of improving the quality of life of the people of Bunyoro.

The Kingdom has injected sh100 million into the fund, and willwill provide 100% tuition per semester to two students from each of the eight districts of Bunyoro and Hoima City. Additional funding will come from Volcom Technical Services Ltd (sh5 million), Victoria University (10 scholarships), URDT (20 scholarships and Spice Fm (sh2million)

The Kingdom has started receiving applications from interested students, with the deadline set for five days after the launch November 23.

The Kingdom is working with various stakeholders and partners to support the fund.

“Bunyoro region is in a dire need to produce professionals at various levels of education. However, the continuous growth in dropout rates poses a big threat to Bunyoro’s competition in both the education space but also importantly in the now and future employment sphere,” said the kingdom in a statement.

According to the January 2018 World Bank report adopted from 2012/13 Uganda National Household Survey and the 2014 National Housing and Population, Bunyoro sub-region has western Uganda’s highest poverty rate at 10.4 percent with all the Districts of Bunyoro Sub region living in poverty.

“The critical driver of high school dropout rates revolves around poverty. The BKK Education scholarship fund will help in supporting our learners to achieve their education dream” said Patrick Katende, the Kingdom’s Social Services Minister.

To qualify, one should be a student who has studied in any secondary school within Bunyoro region; write a motivation letter why one deserves to be a beneficiary of the fund; a beneficiary shall have received an admission letter in the target institution of higher learning; Preferred courses under this Fund shall be: Medicine, Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Science/Nutrition, Survey, Law or Any other as maybe reviewed based on BKK’s strategic direction and finally, a beneficiary MUST be willing to work within BKK for a period of not less than 2 years after completion of the course to which BKK has been supporting. An acceptance of this shall be signed as perquisite to receiving the scholarship.

How to Apply:

Students are required to submit their hand written application. Their applications should be addressed to the Chief Administrative Secretary, Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom, P.O BOX 1, Hoima

Email: info@bunyorokitarakingdom.org

Applicants must attach photocopies of their academic documents, a national Identity card, a recommendation letter from the area LCI Chairperson and a copy of an admission letter if already obtained. Deadline for applications is 28th November 2021.