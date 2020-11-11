Bunyoro Kingdom demands immediate relocation of flood victims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom has called for the immediate relocation of all persons who were displaced by floods in the districts of Buliisa, Hoima, Kagadi and Kikuube.

More than 2000 homes have been submerged by floods from the rising water levels of Lake Albert in the four districts over the last nine months. Records show that up to 38,000 people were displaced in Buliisa district alone especially in the areas of Wanseko, Katanga, Kawaibanda, Butiaba, Boma, Kigangaizi, Tugombili and Walukuba.

Also affected are the areas of Bugoigo, Kamagongoro, Kigungu, Serule, Piida, Waisoki, Triangle and Magali in Butiaba sub-county, Kabolwa and Kigoya landing sites in Kigoya sub-county. In Kagadi district, the floods have swept through the areas of Kabukanga, Rwebigongoro, Nkuse and Ndaiga.

Affected regions in Hoima are Tonya, Kijangi, Kaiso, Rwentali, Hoimo, Fofo, Mbegu, Waaki and Kiryamboga among others while the affected areas in Kikuube include Nkondo, Sebigoro, Ususa, Senjojo, Wangjok, Busiki and Nsonga.

Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister says the situation has gone out of hand and that the government needs to intervene and save the lives of people that are now at risk. The flood victims are currently occupying churches and schools while others are sleeping in the cold.

Francis Kazini, the Kikuube LCV chairperson wonders why the government has not taken appropriate action to have the flood victims relocated.

In August, the Bunyoro-Kitara kingdom petitioned the government to immediately extend relief food to thousands of people affected by floods in the region. The petition followed an assessment of the destruction undertaken across the various landing sites by Kingdom officials led by Byakutaga.

URN