BUNYORO: 3 incumbent District Chairpersons lose seats

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three incumbent District Chairpersons in the Bunyoro sub-region have lost their seats following the district local government elections held on Thursday.

The defeated incumbents are Fred Lukumu of Buliisa District, Edith Aliguma of Kiryandongo District, and Yosia Ndibwami of Kagadi District.

In Buliisa District, the incumbent Chairperson, Fred Lukumu, who was contesting on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket, was defeated by Watt Wandera Atuhairwe, an Independent candidate. Atuhairwe secured 15,416 votes, while Lukumu trailed with 12,637 votes.

Other contenders included John Onenchan (Independent), who came third with 752 votes, followed by Seremoth Kaahwa (Independent) with 308 votes. Edison Oryema of the National Unity Platform (NUP) finished last with 162 votes, according to results officially declared by the District Returning Officer Robert Kunihira on Friday morning.

In Kiryandongo District, the incumbent Chairperson Edith Aliguma, who contested as an Independent candidate after losing the NRM primary elections, was defeated by the official NRM Candidate Nelson Osaga, who polled 20,646 votes, against Aliguma’s 15,156 votes.

The results were declared by Rashid Musinguzi, the Kiryandongo District Returning Officer. Meanwhile, in Kagadi District, Yosia Ndibwami, the incumbent Chairperson on the NRM ticket, lost to Elly Gard Tumusiime, an Independent candidate.

Tumusiime emerged victorious with 60,902 votes, against Ndibwami’s 40,524 votes. Augustine Katuramu came third with 1,583 votes, while Zephaniah Birungi (Independent) placed fourth with 1,523 votes.

Speaking shortly after his declaration, Tumusiime pledged to prioritise the fight against corruption, which he described as rampant in the district. He also promised to improve education standards, rehabilitate the road network, and promote unity among the district’s diverse ethnic communities.

Elsewhere in the sub-region, Godfrey Muhonge Kasanga, the incumbent LCV Chairperson for Kibaale District, comfortably retained his seat. Kasanga polled 32,614 votes, representing 83.42 per cent, defeating Kenneth Ivan Enyondo of the National Unity Platform (NUP), who secured 6,483 votes, or 16.58 per cent.

Addressing supporters after his victory, Muhonge thanked the people of Kibaale District for renewing their trust in his leadership and expressed gratitude to God. He also called for unity among residents to collectively work toward the district’s development.

