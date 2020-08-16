Bungokho North MP Gershom Sizomu defeated in Mbale city FDC primaries

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bungokho North Member of Parliament Gershom Sizomu Wambende has lost a bid to contest for the Mbale Northern Division parliamentary seat on Forum for Democratic Change ticket. The race was won by Paul Mugoya Wanyoto who registered 66 votes against Sizomu’s 13.

The other candidates in the race included Ronnie Gidudu who got 2 votes and Swale Mafabi who went without a vote in the election that was held at Northern city division headquarters on Sunday. Boniface Totelebuka Bamwenda, the FDC Electoral Commission chairperson described the election as free and fair.

“With the powers conferred to me as the chairperson of the electoral commission, I declare Wanyoto as the victorious candidate of this election. He will be holding the party’s flag in the forthcoming election. I urge you fellow Ugandans to only tick the key while voting,” he said.

But Sizomu, one of the aspirants refuted the outcome of the process and declared that he will instead contest as an independent candidate in the same race.

Ronny Gidudu, who also lost the election said that the FDC members have spoken their mind and that he will rally behind the victor to strengthen the party in the district.

Meanwhile, Paul Wanyoto applauded his supporters adding that he comes with fresh energy and expertise in legislation that will make FDC better.

There was tension at the polling centre earlier in the day when police deployed heavily and used teargas to disperse Sizomu’s supporters who had become rowdy, accusing the FDC Secretary-General Nathan Nandala Mafabi and other party leaders in the district of sabotaging their efforts to vote for a candidate of their choice.

According to them, Nandala fronted a candidate of his own and forced him on the people as the ideal cardholder which was against their will.

******

URN