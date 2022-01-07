Bulambuli sub accountant arrested for extorting UGX 3million from UWEP beneficiaries

Bulambuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | James Bukomba, the sub accountant of Buyaga town council in Bulambuli district is in trouble for allegedly extorting 3 Million Shillings from a women’s group.

The money applied is under the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Program.

Bukomba was arrested on Thursday on the orders of the Bulambuli District Resident Commissioner Stephen Bayoole after a tip-off by the group leader. Bayoole says that Bukomba had taken 3million shillings instead of the 6 million shillings that he was supposed to advance to the group.

According to Bayoole, the sub-accountant took shillings 3 million from the six million which the group had just withdrawn from the bank.

He said he ordered for the arrest of Bukomba and tasked him to refund the money which he had taken from the group.

Police have now opened a general inquiry file GIF 01/22 and have launched investigations in the matter.

Bukomba has however told the police that he had only offered to keep the money for the group members since it was in bulk.

URN