Bukomansimbi district leaders reject Korean ambulance donation

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bukomansimbi district local government leaders have rejected a new Ambulance donated to them by the Korean government citing poor specifications.

The government received a grant worth 1.2 billion Shillings from the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare-KOFIH in June this year, to put in place an improved medical emergency system between Bukomansimbi district and the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Under the project, the Ministry of Health was required to procure new ambulances to be used in providing reliable transport means for patients that require referral medical services between Butenga Health Centre IV and Masaka Regional Hospital.

However, the Ambulance bought for Bukomansimbi district has been rejected by the district leaders saying that it is below the required standard. The leaders have said that the ambulance is too tiny to perform its intended purpose.

Bukomansimbi District Chairperson Hajj Muhamad Kateregga says that in its current form, the ambulance is not worth the value of 270 million Shillings, which was spent on its procurement.

According to him, the inadequacies of the ambulance were sighted earlier and was sent back to the ministry, but to their dismay, nothing has been rectified even on return.

The other district councillors have also backed the chairperson’s move to reject the ambulance saying it is not worth the value spent on it.

Isaac Lwanga, the Butenga Sub County Councillor says the delivered ambulance is too tiny to even accommodate a standard bed for patients, yet according to the specifications by the donor, the motorcar was supposed to be fully-fledged.

Kibinge Sub County CounciloMuhammad Matovu and his counterpart James Muhabwa, the district council speaker, have now demanded that their Chief Administrative Officer writes to the Ministry of Health informing them that he Ambulance has been rejected.

Meanwhile, Asuman Hamis Masereka, the Bukomansimbi district Chief Administrative Officer says he needs time to thoroughly study the specifications and make due consultation with the responsible officers at the Ministry of Health.

