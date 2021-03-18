Bukimbiri county MP loser petitions court for fresh elections

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | James Owebeyi, the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party flag bearer who lost the Bukimbiri County MP seat has petitioned the court demanding the nullification of Eddie Kwizera Wagahungu’s victory.

Kwizera, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer was declared the winner with 11,821 votes while Owebeyi got 107 votes. However, Owebeyi argues that the election was marred with irregularities.

According to Owebeyi, although the candidates’ photos and party symbols that appeared on ballot papers were genuine, the names were not those of the candidates. He adds that the ballots displayed the names of Arthur Kazoora Atuzarirwe as the NRM flag bearer, Didas Byaruhanga Kagyinda as FDC flag bearer, Victor Atwiine and Donzio Kahonda Mugabe as independent candidates.

Owebeyi says that he tried to demand postponement of the election until the error is rectified but Daniel Nayebare, Kisoro District Returning Officer refused.

Owebeyi wants the court to nullify Kwizera’a win and order for fresh elections. He also wants the court to compel the electoral commission to compensate him for the stress and losses he encountered after realizing that the exercise was a sham.

Daniel Nayebare, the Kisoro District Returning Officer admitted there were errors on the ballot papers, but the contestants agreed that voting continues. Nayebare says that losers agreed that since most voters didn’t know how to read, they would vote based on the party symbols and photos of the candidates.

Owebeyi is the second contestant in the Kigezi region to petition the court demanding the cancellation of the 2021 MP elections.

On Tuesday Protazio Begumisa, NRM party flag bearer petitioned Kabale High Court demanding for nullification of Ndorwa East County MP-elect Wilfred Niwagaba’s victory.

