Bukedea district leaders question criteria for selecting Emyooga beneficiaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bukedea district leaders are questioning the criteria used for selecting beneficiaries of the presidential initiative on wealth and job creation program.

The program commonly known as Emyooga targets SACCOs formed in 18 specialized fields that need capital to boost their incomes. Each SACCO is given 30 Million Shillings as seed capital while districts receive 570 Million Shillings to support the SACCOs.

The targeted groups include Boda Boda cyclists, women enterprises, carpenters, tailors, mechanics, blacksmithing, carpentry, mechanics, pottery, performing artists and fishermen among other groups.

Ruth Anyait, the Kidongole and Koena district councilor say there is a lot of segregation in the selection of beneficiaries by the district officials.

Anyait claims that all the executive committee members of Emyooga SACCO come from Malera and Kolir sub counties. She is also worried whether the registered groups will have access to Emyooga funds since the district officials have selfish interests.

Julius Okurut, a youth leader in Kamutur sub county says that Emyooga program, if not handled with caution will split NRM and affect President Museveni’s support in Bukedea.

He feels there are in fights within the district and are affecting the release of funds to the beneficiaries.

Moses Godfrey Otim, the District Commercial Officer of Bukedea says that people are very anxious about Emyooga adding that some seem to lose patience over the delayed release of funds to the district.

“We are moving on well much as there is a lot of expectation from people. They tell you that money is coming next week, after two weeks, another promise that doesn’t come. Some are very anxious now. We have not yet seen the money”, he said.

Hajji Ramathan Walugembe, the Resident District Commissioner of Bukedea who doubles as the Focal Point Person for Emyooga program says the district has completed all the necessary preparation to distribute money to the groups.

The government has so far allocated 220 Billion Shillings to benefit 19 groups in each constituency.

URN