Bujumba MP accused of failing to pay UGX5M borrowed for partying

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A sitting member of parliament who is also freshly re-elected allegedly borrowed five million shillings for throwing a celebration bash five years ago. Earlier, he had allegedly borrowed 13 million Shillings to campaign .

Five years later, the honourable member has not yet paid his creditor. Mukasa Julius Opondo, the Bujumba County MP is said to have thus borrowed a total of 18 million Shillings from Lwanga Leon Lumaga to boost his electoral activities in 2016 General Elections. He borrowed the money on 16th and 19th February 2016.

The first tranche of 13 million shillings was for campaigning ensure he got elected and the additional five million was for partying with his supporters after winning. Opondo who according to records used his four acres Palm Oil Garden as security to borrow 13million shillings, later after two days returned to Lumaga and borrowed the additional five million Shillings. He won the Parliamentary race as an independent in 2016 after contesting against Badda Fred of NRM and Kulazikulabe Andrew of FDC. He has since failed to pay the 18 Million he borrowed in 2016.

The Five million he borrowed later was spent on celebrations with his supporters after obtaining victory for Parliamentary seat. In a demand cum notice of 11 March 2021 from Lufunya Associated Advocates, Hon Opondo was given a period of one week to pay up, but he failed to fulfil this, according to a source from advocates.

On several occasions, Opondo has refused/failed to pick our calls on his known numbers which was the same case as URN tried to engage him on demand issues.

Opondo this time (2021) contested against against Leon Joe Lwanga Lumaga, whom he allegedly owes money since 2016, for the parliamentary seat with three other candidates. He won the Bujumba Parliamentary seat with 4107 votes for a second term.

********

URN