Building an innovative Uganda through stronger Public-Private Partnerships

COMMENT | Joan Semanda Kizza | Innovation has become the currency of competitiveness. Whether in media, technology, health, education, or agriculture, new ideas and new ways of working determine which organizations and nations progress. But innovation does not thrive in isolation; it requires collaboration, shared risk, committed investment and an enabling environment. Increasingly, these conditions are best achieved when the public and private sectors work hand in hand.

Traditionally, Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) have been associated with large infrastructure projects such as roads, water systems, power plants, and public buildings. While these remain important, the scope of PPPs has evolved. Today, PPPs are emerging as strategic tools to unlock innovation across entire ecosystems. In Uganda and the broader region, this collaborative model is proving essential in enabling the digital transition, expanding access to information, and supporting creative industries.

At the heart of successful innovation is an alignment of strengths. The public sector has the mandate, reach and regulatory authority required to set the agenda for national development. Government can create policy frameworks that encourage investment, stimulate creativity and build confidence in new technologies. It can also ensure that innovation serves national priorities such as digital literacy, local content development and job creation. The private sector brings agility, capital, advanced technical expertise and the ability to commercialize ideas on scale. It thrives on efficiency and even more so when operating in an environment where innovations can be tested, refined and deployed. When these two forces align, society benefits.

In the media and entertainment landscape, PPPs play a subtle yet transformative role. MultiChoice Uganda’s partnerships with government agencies, regulators and local content producers have enabled us to build strong local content ecosystems. Together, we have supported the development of film, creative writing, production skill sets and protection against piracy, efforts that continue to elevate Uganda’s creative industry. These partnerships have driven innovation in content delivery and broadened opportunities for talented Ugandans to reach both regional and global audiences.

Critically, these collaborations help address barriers that neither sector can overcome alone. Take digital migration as an example; transitioning from analogue to digital broadcasting required significant technological infrastructure, supportive policy reforms and public awareness campaigns. The government provided the regulatory direction, private sector players deployed the technology and investment, and together they created a pathway for innovation in broadcasting, content distribution and consumer choice.

The role of PPPs in innovation extends to agriculture, fintech, health and education. Across the region, we have seen collaborative innovations in mobile money, e-learning platforms, telemedicine and smart farming solutions. These were not born in government offices nor in corporate boardrooms alone; they emerged from combined ambition and resources.

For Uganda to accelerate innovation further, we must strengthen the foundation of these partnerships. Innovation pushes boundaries, and regulatory frameworks need to be forward-looking, flexible and supportive rather than restrictive. Sandboxes, pilot friendly environments and cross sector innovation platforms are useful tools to facilitate this. We must also invest in skills development because innovation cannot occur without a skilled and creative workforce. PPPs provide an ideal platform to align education systems with industry needs, offering training, mentorship and opportunities for hands on learning. This is particularly relevant for the digital and creative sectors where talent is abundant but opportunities for capacity building are limited.

Furthermore, we must ensure that innovation reaches communities, not just boardrooms. The most impactful PPPs improve lives through access to technology, information, finance and opportunities. This means bridging the digital divide, enhancing digital literacy and expanding broadband penetration so that innovation becomes inclusive. Finally, trust remains the glue that holds public private partnerships together. Transparency, mutual respect and shared goals are essential components of successful collaboration. When both sectors recognize that innovation is a collective responsibility and see each other as partners rather than opposing forces, the outcomes are profound.

Uganda’s youthful population, growing digital infrastructure and dynamic private sector create fertile ground for transformative innovation. But realizing this potential requires sustained collaboration. PPPs are no longer optional; they are essential for creating systems that are adaptive, forward-looking and resilient. As we navigate an increasingly interconnected world, countries and industries that will lead are those that embrace partnerships, cultivate innovation and prioritize collective progress. The question is not whether we need public private partnerships to enable innovation; it is how boldly and intentionally we choose to build them.

****

The writer is the Regional Head of Corporate Affairs for Northern Africa at MultiChoice Africa Holdings.