Bugisu NRM cadres demand for another district, 2 municipalities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement party leaders from Bugisu sub-region have handed a written petition to Speaker Rebecca Kadaga demanding for creation of more administrative units to extend services nearer to their people.

In the document which they handed to Kadaga during a Bugisu region NRM party reconciliation meeting, they ask for Bududa to be granted with the new district called Lutsekhe district from Lutsekhe county. They also want the upgrading of Manafwa and Sironko town councils to municipality status.

Geoffrey Natubu, the speaker Bududa district, also member of the district NRM party executive says that since Mbale has been granted with a city status, they want the two town councils of Manafwa and Sironko to be turned into municipalities such that they can get enough money from the central government for infrastructure development, jobs creation and extending services near to people.

Natubu adds that Bududa district is too big with a population of over 210,173 according to 2012 national population census meaning they qualify to get another district.

Charles Walimbwa Peke, the Manafwa district NRM chairperson says that while he was the LCV chairperson in 2010 to 2016, the council passed a resolution of uplifting Manafwa town council to municipality and he submitted it to the ministry of local government himself for consideration but up to now, they have failed to get a positive response.

Walimbwa requested Kadaga to follow up and consider Lutsekhe for a district, Manafwa and Sironko for municipalities as they plan to create more districts and municipalities in the next phase.

However, while pledging to work on their request, Speaker Kadaga asked the council members to first pass those municipalities and the district in their district council and then give her the resolution to take to the ministry of local government.

Kadaga agreed that creation of new administrative units helps people to get services nearer and also creates jobs for their children.

