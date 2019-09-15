Bugiri accident leaves four dead

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people have been killed in an accident in Bugiri District.

The accident occurred on Sunday at 5:30 am at Nakawa located in Busowa town along the Iganga-Tororo Highway.

According to an eye witness Besweri Kawanguzi, the accident involved a Modern Coast Bus with personalized number plates Modern 3 that was coming from Kenya and a trailer registration number ZE 2344 from Kampala.

Kawanguzi says that driver of the trailer lost control and rammed into the Bus, which was carrying 40 passengers.

The in-charge Bugiri traffic police, Hopkins Twesiga says that two passengers in the bus died on spot while the driver and turn boy of the trailer died on the way to Bugiri Hospital.

According to Twesiga, the identities of the dead could not be established. He also says that bottles of waragi were found in the trailer.

“As police we are yet to identify the exact cause of the accident because we have impounded some bottles of waragi in the trailer and suspect that the driver was drunk,” he said.

The survivors are currently admitted at Bugiri hospital. They include Helen Lunyoro, Kalele Fauzia, Adrian Migadde, Lamula Nansubuga, Joseph Mwanja and Kairu Kairu.

******

URN