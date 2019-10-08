Buganda subjects urged to promote community service among youngsters

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has urged his subjects to promote community service among youngsters in order to guarantee skill transfer for the invaluable practice to the next generation.

Community service, locally known as Bulungi Bwansi, is one of the Kiganda traditions aimed at encouraging voluntary community involvement in keeping the environs clean. However, with time, the tradition has been fading away.

To revive the practice, Buganda Kingdom introduced the community service week, which is held ahead of the kingdom’s independence day celebrations marked on October 8 every year. during the week, the Kabaka’s subjects engage in cleaning their communities and homes and rehabilitating roads among other activities.

Speaking on Monday evening while finalizing his tour in select model villages for this year’s community service edition, held in Busiro County, Wakiso district, Kabaka Mutebi observed that it is of high importance for the seniors to teach the young the chronology and Importance of Bulungi Bwansi so that they embrace ad appreciate it.

The Kabaka also emphasized that community service was one of the pillars that strengthened Buganda as it united people to find solutions to challenges faced by their communities.

He challenging teachers to popularize community service to their learners, on the basis of a cleaner environment being a precursor for a better, healthier future.

Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga equally challenged subjects to always use community service as a tool of self-help.

Mayiga, however, notes that as people play part in community service, they should as well not forget to take care of sanitation in their homes and also put up simple home projects where they can earn income before calling for government help.

URN