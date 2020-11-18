Buganda kingdom to set up committee to study revival of cooperative unions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Buganda Kingdom has resolved to set up a committee to examine the merits of re-establishing cooperative unions in the central region.

The Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga says that their objective is to start cooperative unions in the Kingdom but since they already have existing unions, it may be useful to work with them and support each other as opposed to starting new cooperative unions.

He explained that the committee will examine the advantages that can be exploited by the Kingdom and the already existing cooperatives to ensure that the cooperative movement is strengthened within the Kingdom.

According to Mayiga, the Kingdom will have the liaison committee in place by end of next week and thereafter send out a communication to different cooperatives including West-Mengo Cooperative Union, Masaka Cooperative Union, Wamala Cooperative Union in Mityana and others.

He said that this combined effort will help boost production and marketing of coffee in the world markets.

The Katikkiro made the revelation following a meeting with the administrators of Masaka Cooperative Union led by the Chairman Joseph Kavuma Mwanje who briefed him about the different efforts taken to revamp the cooperative union.

Last year during his 26th Coronation anniversary celebrations, the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II emphasized the importance of cooperatives in tackling poverty and unemployment in the central region and Uganda calling upon people to grow cash crops, especially coffee.

He said that with so many people complaining about poverty and unemployment, resurrecting investment groups and cooperatives is one important way to help improve household income. Kabaka Mutebi stated that Buganda has historically led the way in savings and cooperative groups, with cotton and coffee-growing farmers the backbone of Uganda’s economy.

“Farmers cooperatives first started in Uganda in Buganda in 1913. By the time the colonialists came, we were already way ahead, growing coffee and cotton that have been, and are still, the key to the economic growth of Uganda. I urge everyone to continue growing coffee,” Kabaka said.

Mayiga now says that once fully revived, Cooperative Unions will help farmers get better prices for their coffee, increase the country’s foreign exchange earnings, promote good quality products among others.

