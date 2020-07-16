Buganda chief defies directive to halt palace reconstruction

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The reconstruction of Kabaka’s palace in Nakasongola is going on as planned despite a directive by town council authorities stopping the works and protests from Buruuli chiefdom.

Last month, Nakasongola town clerk, Herbert Kasibante wrote to Buganda Kingdom’s representative in Buruuli county, Gerald Kyanjo halting the reconstruction works on grounds that he hadn’t sought approval from the Physical Planning committee as provided for in section 48 of the Physical Planning Act 2008.

Kasibante directed Kyanjo to submit architectural drawings, structural drawings and title for the land hosting the palace at the district headquarters before he is allowed to resume work.

The palace was torched in 2015 and 2017 amidst protests from Buruuli chiefdom which didn’t want it under its territorial boundaries.

URN visited the reconstruction site on Wednesday and found the works progressing as planned.

Kyanjo told URN that he has since communicated to the town clerk indicating that they are putting up semi-permanent structures that don’t need approval from his office.

He also said it is disrespectful for the town clerk to ask him to table a title for the land in question well knowing that it is part of the three square miles owned by Buganda Kingdom.

Kyanjo blasted Kasibante for using his office to fight cultural wars since he is the Attorney General of Buruuli chiefdom which is opposed to the construction.

When contacted for comment, Kasibante insisted that no construction work should go on without approval whether temporary or not.

Kasibante disclosed that he has personally explained to Kyanjo the need to submit the required documents before he resumes the reconstruction works and wanted to take legal action.

The Prime Minister of Buruuli Chiefdom, Samuel M.G. Kasirye has also written to Nakasongal LC V chairperson Sam Kigula asking for his intervention to stop the palace reconstruction works.

He explains that following the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and President Yoweri Museveni in 2013, it was resolved that all land at administrative units in Nakasongola district be left to Buruuli chiefdom.

Kigula has promised to consult before replying to the letter. Buruuli chiefdom seceded from Buganda Kingdom in December 2004.

There has been friction between the two cultural institutions as Buganda tries to stamp its authority.

Mengo still considers Buruuli as part of the kingdom and engages in activities that further its interests in the area.

