Bududa landslides: 12 bodies recovered so far

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of bodies of the Bududa landslides victims recovered has now reached 12. This follows the recovery of 3 more bodies on Monday using an excavator following landslides that hit Naposhi and Namasa in Bushika Sub County on Tuesday last week.

More than 30 people are feared to have been buried by the landslides. Last week, Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA deployed an excavator to help in the search for the bodies of the landslide victims believed to be trapped underground.

Wilson Watira, the Bududa District LCV chairperson, says the work of retrieving the bodies is going on well, adding that more bodies are still under the ground. He says they are likely to recover more bodies given the efforts.

An engineer at the site told URN on condition of anonymity that they will continue searching for bodies until the local authorities ask them to stop. Musa Ecweru, the Relief and Disaster Preparedness State Minister applauded the work by the teams that are trying to retrieve the bodies of the people who were covered by the landslides.

Ecweru Promised the people who lost their relatives that the office of the Prime Minister will pay shs500,000 for every body that has been recovered and buried including those in Bundibugyo.

URN