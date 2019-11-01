Budhagali’s burial site to become an attraction

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traditional healers led by their leader, Kezia Kulanama have resolved to construct a statue alongside Budhagali Nabamba’s grave which will attract tourists.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday after launching their sixth day of traditional mourning, Kulanama argues that, the graves of over 38 ancestors of the Budhagali oracle who were buried along the river banks have since been swallowed by the lake and it is just prudent the 39th is buried on mainland.

Kulanama adds that Budhagali will be buried at his home in Budhagali village, Jinja district where a mini library with selected historical texts shall be set up to promote both local and international tourism of their traditional faith.

She adds that a spiritual altar of sacrifices shall be constructed beside the statue where the deceased’s surviving wife, Mastula Lukowa will offer blessings to her guests through the oracle of Budhagali Nabamba.

Jumba Lubowa, the high priest traditionalists within Buganda sub-region under their “Tondism faith,” says that they have meditated to the gods about their change of plan.

He further says that the modern form of burial will keep the oracle of Budhagali alive among generations to come.

However, Kinagoidi Isabirye, a traditionalist from Mayuge district says that this will be the first time for an overseer of the Budhagali oracle to be buried on mainland and it shall require more sacrifices to satisfy the gods.

“We were meant to follow the traditional norm of burying Budhagali at the shores just like his forefathers but this change of program is costly in terms of sacrifices to please gods from both the mainland and the river. Burial at the shores required only three cows but as of now we need seven cows, 40 cocks, 20 goats, two sheep and 40 pieces of barkcloth,” he says.

Born in 1914, Donozio Zirabamuzale became the overseer of the Budhagali Nabamba oracle from 1961 till his death.

