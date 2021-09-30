Budaka residents panic as unknown people threaten to slaughter 97

Budaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is panic in Mugiti sub county, Budaka district following anonymous letters thrown in the area threatening to harm residents.

The sub county councilor Muhamad Mboizi, says the anonymous letters were dropped at Bukatikoko village in Bukaligokwo parish, and Mugiti sub-county headquarters.

According to Mboizi, those behind the anonymous letters have threatened to slaughter 97 people including the village chairperson.

John Kiirya, a resident of Mugiti says that they now sleep in the bushes while others cross to the nearest Mbale city to sleep on the streets for fear of attack.

While in other areas attackers demand ransom, in Mugiti and Kamonkoli sub-counties, the attackers say they want President Yoweri Museveni to send condolence fees to the bereaved families.

Similar letters were dropped in Kibuku district last month. However, no death has been registered in connection to the letters.

Budaka Resident District Commissioner Tom Chesol, says that security is ready to thwart any subversive activities in the area.

“Our security apparatus are working tirelessly to respond to any eventuality and also establishing circumstances under which these letters were dropped in such areas,” he said.

He said the government is committed to flushing out such people who want to destabilize the district and the country at large.

Over 28 people were killed in the greater Masaka region by machete-wielding men who dropped similar letters in August 2021.

The attackers would largely target elderly citizens particularly those staying alone in their houses.

*****

URN