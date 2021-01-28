British High Commissioner drives to Magere

Britain’s top diplomat in Uganda visits Kyagulanyi

Kampala, Uganda | RONALD MUSOKE | Kate Airey, the British High Commissioner to Uganda has visited the National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi, following the lifting of his de facto house arrest.

On Jan.25, Court ordered the security forces to end the house confinement of Kyagulanyi and his wife, calling it unlawful and a violation of his rights.

According to a short statement posted on the British High Commission’s Facebook page, Airey and Kyagulanyi “discussed the political situation in Uganda, the restrictions to political freedoms pre and post elections and the concerns raised over electoral processes.”

“The High Commissioner urged the Honourable Kyagulanyi and all parties to reject violence, engage in peaceful dialogue and follow due process to address any electoral irregularities,” the statement reads in part.

“As a long standing partner to Uganda and a steadfast advocate for Ugandan democracy, the United Kingdom will continue to follow post-election developments closely.

Kyagulanyi’s home had been besieged by the military for 12 straight days since Jan. 14 when Ugandans went to the polls to elect the president and MPs.

The security forces refused to allow in visitors into Kyagulanyi’s home at Magere on the northern outskirts of Kampala. When, Natalie E. Brown, the U.S ambassador tried to visit Kyagulanyi on Jan.18, she was stopped by the security forces.

The American embassy said Brown wanted to check on his “health and safety.” But the government angrily accused the U.S of trying to “subvert” the recent presidential elections which saw Yoweri Museveni declared winner with almost 59% of the vote against his closest rival, Kyagulanyi, who polled 35% of the vote.

Ofwono Opondo, the government spokesperson said the U.S ambassador had no business visiting Kyagulanyi.