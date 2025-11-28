British High Commission Kampala celebrates King Charles III’s 77th birthday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The British High Commission in Kampala hosted a reception to mark the 77th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III, celebrating his lifelong commitment to public service, environmental stewardship, and the Commonwealth.

Held at the residence of the British High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E. Lisa Chesney MBE, the event brought together Ugandan government ministers, senior officials, diplomats, business leaders, civil society representatives, and friends of the UK. The evening honoured both the King’s legacy and the strong, evolving partnership between the UK and Uganda.

In her address, High Commissioner Lisa Chesney highlighted the King’s decades-long advocacy for the environment. “His Majesty King Charles III has been a pioneering voice for protecting our planet, recognized globally for his dedication to sustainability, biodiversity, and climate action,” she said. “As we celebrate his 77th birthday, we also reaffirm a shared vision with Uganda—for a greener, more sustainable future for all.”

The celebration featured a nature and wildlife theme, underscoring the UK’s collaboration with Uganda on climate action, environmental protection, and green growth. Guests viewed a selection of images from the Natural History Museum's prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, displayed alongside photographs showcasing Uganda's own rich biodiversity. The exhibition forms part of broader efforts to raise awareness about preserving natural heritage for future generations.

Timed with the Climate COP summit, the reception also emphasized shared responsibility for climate action and the vital role of nature in adaptation and sustainable livelihoods. Nearly a decade after the Paris Agreement, the UK remains committed to tackling climate change as a moral imperative and a driver of global prosperity, security, and health.

The UK is advancing under a legally binding Net Zero plan, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. This transition is seen not only as essential for the planet but as a significant economic opportunity, with UK businesses in the green sector projected to reach £1 trillion in goods and services by 2030.

As UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer noted in his COP30 remarks: “You don’t protect jobs and communities by sticking with the status quo. You don’t meet a challenge like climate change by standing still—you do it by embracing change, embracing the opportunities, and doing it together.”

The evening also highlighted key achievements of the UK-Uganda partnership. Through UK programmes and the National Health Service, over 1,300 Ugandan health workers have received training. Awareness campaigns on clean cooking options have reached over 20 million people through partnerships with government and private sector. More than 50 British Chamber of Commerce member businesses operate in Uganda, employing over 20,000 people.

The UK has also supported Uganda’s agro-industrialization ambitions by mobilizing $22 million in private capital for SMEs and improving climate resilience for over 170,000 individuals in Northern Uganda. Additionally, UK Export Finance has built a portfolio of nearly £800 million to support critical infrastructure development in Uganda.

The reception blended British and Ugandan culture, featuring cuisine, music, and cultural expressions that reflected the vibrant friendship between the two nations. The High Commission also acknowledged the contributions of the Ugandan-British community and Ugandan diaspora in the UK, whose work continues to strengthen cultural and economic ties.

As COP30 continues, the UK remains engaged with Ugandan public and private sectors to mobilize essential climate finance. The celebration stood as a reminder of the importance of unity, shared purpose, and diplomacy in confronting the defining challenges of our time.