Britain’s May dubbed ‘Madam Brexit’ by translator

Warsaw, Poland | AFP | British Prime Minister Theresa May was left smirking at a press conference with her Polish counterpart on Thursday after a translator accidentally called her “Madam Brexit”.

May was in Warsaw for talks with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, with the discussions inevitably turning to Britain’s 2019 departure from the European Union.

Part of Morawiecki’s opening speech was translated as: “It’s very important for us that this cooperation, even though it will be based soon on different rules and different regulations than it has been so far because of Brexit, because as Madam Brexit said, Brexit is Brexit.”

May was then seen smiling as Morawiecki went on, in a moment broadcast on international television.

The two leaders signed a joint treaty on defence and security and spoke about the next phase of the Brexit negotiations, due to begin in the new year.