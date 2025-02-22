BrighterMonday Uganda and ICT innovation hub partner to boost soft skills and digital readiness

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | BrighterMonday Uganda has announced a strategic partnership with the ICT Innovation Hub to enhance soft skills and digital literacy among job seekers and professionals. The collaboration addresses the growing demand for well-rounded professionals by equipping individuals with the essential competencies needed to thrive in today’s evolving job market.

Recognizing that many Ugandan job seekers, while academically qualified, often lack crucial soft skills like communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and adaptability, the partnership will provide tailored training programs, mentorship opportunities, and hands-on career development sessions. These initiatives are designed to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers by fostering career readiness, interpersonal skills, and digital capabilities.

“This partnership is a significant step towards building a future-ready workforce in Uganda,” said Xenia Wachira, Country Manager at BrighterMonday Uganda.

“We understand that employers are looking for more than just academic qualifications; they need individuals who can communicate effectively, collaborate seamlessly, and adapt quickly to changing circumstances. By partnering with the ICT Innovation Hub, we empower job seekers and professionals with the skills they need to succeed.”

The collaboration will encompass a range of initiatives, including:

Soft skills development programs focusing on leadership, communication, and collaboration.

Digital literacy training to prepare job seekers for the increasingly technology-driven job market.

Career coaching and mentorship to enhance employability and professional growth.

Networking opportunities connecting participants with industry leaders and potential employers.

BrighterMonday Uganda, a leading platform connecting talent with career opportunities, reinforces its commitment to bridging the gap between job seekers and employers through this partnership.