BrighterMonday brings employability drive to Muni University

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | BrighterMonday Uganda took its youth employability campaign to Muni University over the weekend, bringing together more than 1,000 students and job seekers for a skills and career development programme aimed at improving workplace readiness in Uganda’s West Nile region.

The engagement, held under the theme “Matching Ambition with Opportunity,” focused on practical job-market skills at a time when employers continue to raise concerns over the gap between academic qualifications and workplace competence among graduates.

Government officials, private sector representatives and career trainers used the event to urge young people to think beyond academic credentials and focus on abilities that respond directly to labour market needs.

Among those attending was Alfred Okunozi, who told participants that degrees alone are no longer enough in a changing economy and encouraged them to assess the practical skills they can offer employers.

The keynote address was delivered by Judith Lenia Latifah, who challenged participants to focus on their ability to create solutions in a competitive labour market.

”In a competitive market, the only thing that matters is your ability to solve real-world problems,” Lenia said.

She also challenged students to reflect on their own preparedness before entering the job market, asking: ”Will you be ready for work when you walk out of this room?”

As part of the programme, BrighterMonday introduced its AI Career Assistant, a digital platform that helps users prepare CVs, cover letters and interview responses aligned with current recruitment systems.

Organisers said the tool is designed to help job seekers navigate Applicant Tracking Systems increasingly used by employers to screen applications before human review.

The intervention is being implemented in partnership with Mastercard Foundation as part of a wider youth employment initiative targeting access to dignified work through digital career tools and practical training.

Imma Audrey, BrighterMonday’s Head of Learning and Development, urged participants to take initiative and use available tools to shape their own opportunities.

The event also introduced students to workplace soft skills, including communication, emotional intelligence and adaptability, areas employers increasingly identify as essential for entry-level workers.

Uganda continues to see large numbers of young people entering the labour market each year, while employers report persistent concerns over workplace readiness. Organisers said taking such programmes beyond Kampala is intended to ensure regional talent is not left behind as competition for jobs intensifies