BrighterMonday and Mastercard Foundation unite to empower displaced youth in Uganda

Kiryandongo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | BrighterMonday Uganda and the Mastercard Foundation have teamed up to host a collaborative event at the Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement, aimed at bridging the opportunity gap for displaced and host community youth. The event, themed “Bridging Opportunity Gaps: Displacement, Dignity, and Work in Uganda,” brought together nearly 700 attendees, including over 570 young people from both refugee and host communities, as well as local leaders and key stakeholders.

This initiative is a powerful response to the urgent need for dignified and fulfilling work opportunities for young people in Uganda. It served as a vital platform for dialogue, providing tangible resources and fostering critical connections. Through its Young Africa Works strategy, the partnership between BrighterMonday Uganda and the Mastercard Foundation demonstrated a shared commitment to empowering young people with the skills, networks, and opportunities they need to thrive.

The day was structured to be both interactive and impactful. Morning sessions included a keynote address and powerful youth testimonials, with a refugee youth entrepreneur sharing their inspiring personal story. The event then moved into four concurrent and interactive components designed to allow participants to learn, network, and contribute. These included Refugee & Youth Story Circles for sharing personal journeys, a Skills Access Station offering practical training resources, a Policy Dialogue Table to engage stakeholders in discussions, and an Enterprise Showcase highlighting successful youth-led businesses.

Pamela Kabahesi, Country Programs Lead at BrighterMonday Uganda, emphasized the importance of the event.

“It is paramount for us at BrighterMonday Uganda to identify dignified pathways for youth to thrive including the internal displaced persons,” she said.

“By working with the Mastercard Foundation, BrighterMonday Uganda is able to bring our expertise in job matching and career development directly to a community rich with potential. The stories and connections made today are just the beginning of a larger effort to dismantle the barriers these young people face.”

Aliguma Edith Adyer, the District Chairperson, praised the strides made in promoting coexistence between displaced and host communities in Kiryandongo.

She encouraged the government and its partners to continue investing in initiatives that bring peace and harmony. The event marked a significant step in the joint efforts to address youth unemployment and promote inclusive economic growth in Uganda.

The day’s finale was a series of Commitments from Partners, where organizations and individuals made practical pledges to support the inclusion of displaced youth in the workforce.