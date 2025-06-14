BRICK project transforms livelihoods, peace in Kotido

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Building Resilience in Conflict-Affected and Fragile Communities of Karamoja (BRICK) project has been lauded for fostering peace and improving livelihoods in Kotido District. Launched in 2023, the three-year initiative is supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in partnership with the Grassroots Alliance for Rural Development (GARD), RiamRiam Civil Society Network, among others.

The project aims to enhance socio-economic empowerment and promote peaceful coexistence among vulnerable communities through resilient, gender-responsive livelihoods. A recent evaluation by the implementing partners indicates an 80% reduction in inter-communal violence in the project areas, significantly contributing to relative peace and stability in the region.

The project has also strengthened the resilience and economic empowerment of over 4,500 households. Among these are 300 reformed warriors who benefited from livelihood diversification programs and Cash for Work activities, resulting in a 35% increase in household income. Access to clean water and improved sanitation has also been a key achievement.

For example, the construction of the Lookorok piped water system has directly benefited more than 10,000 residents in Lokwakial Sub-county. Toolit Ambrose, Executive Director of GARD, described the BRICK project as a transformative force in mitigating conflict, promoting stability, and fostering peaceful coexistence in Karamoja.

Toolit highlighted that through peer-to-peer dialogue and mediation, over 300 of the most notorious warriors were demobilized, with at least 12 guns voluntarily surrendered. He added that the project has strengthened civil-military cooperation in peacebuilding, community dialogue, and human rights protection. Toolit emphasized the importance of building on these achievements.

Annet Mpabulungi Wakabi, Team Leader for Governance and Peace at UNDP, said they have supported multiple interventions, including water provision, a key trigger of conflict in the region. Wakabi said the program also focuses on vocational training for youth to equip them with alternative livelihoods and discourage participation in conflicts driven by resource scarcity. She noted that UNDP is working with Kotido Technical Institute to provide skills training for reformed warriors in courses of their choice:

Emmanuel Aleper, a reformed warrior from Nakapelimoru, said he voluntarily surrendered his firearm and is now enrolled in a motor vehicle mechanics course at Kotido Technical Institute under KOICA support. He is already applying his skills at a local garage in Kotido town and earning income to support himself. “I am grateful to the partners for giving me this opportunity. This training is paving the way for my economic transformation,” Aleper said. Michael Lokol, another reformed warrior, completed a construction course and is now earning up to UGX 25,000 per day from construction work. He urged project partners to extend similar opportunities to idle youth in villages.

John Magezi, Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kotido, noted that the BRICK project has integrated government and development partner programs in a holistic manner to benefit the community. He emphasized that the project has enhanced food security and created economic opportunities through GARD’s intervention, supported by UNDP and KOICA.

Magezi highlighted the success of the project in fostering dialogue and reconciliation, which has helped families reunite and engage in development activities. He called on development partners to continue working together to address ongoing challenges such as food insecurity, poverty, disease, unemployment, and corruption. “The project has significantly promoted peace, security, road and water infrastructure, and community empowerment,” Magezi said. “We affirm our commitment to this partnership, and together, we will continue building resilience and promoting sustainable development.”

Donato Olam Oola, Chief Administrative Officer for Kotido District, commended the partners for their support, which has positively impacted communities. He revealed that since 2018, UNICEF has supported nine schools through WASH programs, which include solar power systems, five-stand rentable latrines for boys and girls, two mass handwashing facilities, and three tap stands.

Oola also noted that improved security in the region is a result of various peace initiatives implemented by different partners. He added that reformed warriors have realized alternative livelihoods beyond cattle raiding, thanks to sustained livelihood support. Ian King, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the Republic of Korea to expand the project’s impact.

King praised the Korean government for its generous financial support and solidarity with the people of Karamoja on their journey toward peace and resilience. He added that Cash for Work initiatives under the project have contributed to road rehabilitation and improved access to markets and essential services.

