Monday , January 25 2021
Lato Milk
Home / SPORTS / UPDATE: Why Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard
Nrm Image

UPDATE: Why Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard

The Independent January 25, 2021 SPORTS Leave a comment

Frank Lampard, not good enough

Kampala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT | Frank Lampard has been sacked by Chelsea after 18 months in charge. Thomas Tuchel in line to replace him.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved