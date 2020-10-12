Brazil to maintain attacking mindset against Peru in World Cup qualifier

São Paulo, Brazil | XINHUA | Forward Rodrygo said Sunday that Brazil would not compromise their attacking instincts against a dangerous Peru side when the teams meet in their South American Zone 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Brazil will enter Tuesday’s match at Estadio Nacional in Lima on the back of a 5-0 rout of Bolivia while Peru drew 2-2 against Paraguay in last week’s opening round of CONMEBOL qualifiers.

“We have to maintain an attacking mindset at all times,” the 19-year-old told a virtual press conference.

“We’re going to continue to play the way we always do because attacking is in the DNA of Brazilian players,” added Rodrygo, who was introduced as a 58th-minute substitute against Bolivia at Corinthians Arena on Friday.

The Real Madrid player heaped praise on Peru, who he said would test the five-time world champions, despite the absence of their captain and all-time leading scorer Paolo Guerrero because of a knee injury.

“Peru have a lot of great players. They are capable of making life very difficult for us. But we’re going to do everything we can to win,” he added.

