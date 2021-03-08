Boxing federation hunts for land to host AIBA academy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Boxing Federation-UBF is searching for land to host a multipurpose boxing academy to boost the sport in the country. The Amateur International Boxing Academy-AIBA donated the facility valued at US$5 million following a request by Moses Muhangi, the President of Uganda Boxing Federation.

“With this letter, I declare to build a boxing academy in Uganda that will offer a comprehensive range of training opportunities courses and certification under one roof for further development of boxing” reads the March 1st, 2021 letter from AIBA President Umar Kremlev confirming Muhangi’s request.

Adding that “The Academy is planned to be full-sized and equipped so that all potential boxers, officials and other stakeholders have access to its facilities. Moreover, the academy will provide core and supporting programs to cover key areas and components: development courses for athletes, coaches, R&J, sport and competition managers.”

Kremlev also says the boxing academy in Uganda will establish the best practice standards related techniques and sciences in the overall development of boxing. “It will aim to grant holistic support and boxing programs for anyone who has an interest in sports and boxing in general,” the letter reads.

AIBA has however tasked UBF to find land to host the academy. Muhangi says they have embarked on the process of looking for land. He has appealed to the government to provide them with land for the project which he says will be a game-changer for the sport.

According to Muhangi, the boxing academy will include shops, training and competitions arena among other facilities.

The boxing academy will benefit all sorts of competitions and help the country to host international competitions.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Boxing Federation is expected to start a new champion’s league which will be strictly for boxers who have won medals on the National open level. Muhangi says the intention is to keep the boxers competitive.

