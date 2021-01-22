Border security tops priority of newly elected Agago LC V chairperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Agago district chairperson elect, Leonard Opio Ojok has said that he will focus his five-year term on the fight against cattle theft.

Agago district borders Abim and Kotido districts all in the Karamoja region and has been a hot spot of cattle raids by armed Karimojong.

Ojok who retained his seat for the second term following the declaration of election results by Agago district returning officer on Thursday night says he will ensure that the rampant cattle theft in his area is dealt with. Ojok who contested on the NRM party ticket garnered 31,329 votes while his closest rival Ateng Wilfred, an independent candidate obtained 19,324 votes.

He says that he will closely work with security personnel in achieving total peace along the porous border points used as entry and exit points by the armed cattle thugs from the Karamoja region.

Ojok also vowed to strengthen social service delivery network across the district and improve sensitization on modern farming along with Agago border areas like Kamorono and Kuludwong in Lapono sub-county.

On Land conflict, Ojok promised to institute teams that will resolve the long-standing conflict on the boundary between Agago and Abim district that has over the years registered deadly clashes. In June last year, close to a dozen people sustained injuries in an ethnic clash between locals from Agago and Abim over the contentious boundary row in Kamorono and Kuludwong between Abim and Agago.

The Agago district returning officer Richard Onoba, however advised the newly elected leaders in the local government council to join hands together and focus on development rather than on results of the elections.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission is scheduled to hold a re-election in Wol town council where two candidates who contested for LC V councillors emerged with the same number of votes. Morris Ocana, an NRM candidate and Cosmas Yocana of Forum for Democratic Change all garnered 394 votes in the concluded local government council elections held on Wednesday.

Onoba, the district returning officer told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that he has already notified the Electoral Commission headquarters and a new date is yet to be fixed. He says both candidates have accepted a rerun in the election adding that they didn’t point the ties to any electoral irregularities.

URN