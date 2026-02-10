Bold & Precise: A printmaking exhibition at AKA gallery

The group exhibition explores the different techniques of the medium while emphasizing the relevance of this centuries old art form in the contemporary times

ARTS | DOMINIC MUWANGUZI | Printmaking is a centuries-old medium that involves intricate and rigorous creative processes like sketching, carving, layering and inking to create stunning images, usually with high textures. The medium generally requires the artist to produce an image on a surface using a matrix by employing techniques like woodcut, etching, stencilling and screen printing. Such approach legitimizes printmaking as a visual art form in spite of the fact several copies of the same image can be produced in multiples. Nonetheless, the ability of the artist to produce a fine print with elements of form, line, space and colour and his capacity to contextualize theme, subject matter and technique within his immediate surroundings and personal experiences contribute to its uniqueness and relevance to wider audiences.

The group exhibition Bold and Precise at AKA gallery, featuring some works by Uganda’s celebrated printmakers, including Fred Kato Mutebi, Paul Ssendagire and Kanuge John Bosco explores this concept of the technical approach to the medium and how this traditional art form is still relevant today through its interrogation of contemporary issues.

Ssendagire’s light-to-dark technique allows him to explore everyday themes that are found in his immediate environment. The artist’s deployment of artistic devices like sarcasm and irony in his artworks infuses an aspect of ambiguity and fantasy that enables him to confront sometimes delicate topics of daily life while providing deeper reflections on the concept of human behaviour.

In The Manifesto, the artist portrays two figures: a male and a female seated on a lever. The man is leaning forward with intent to pass on a message to the woman, who seemingly shows keen interest in what he’s saying. Literally, this artwork can be interpreted as depicting a male suitor trying to woo a woman of his interest. The fact that the lever is balanced, symbolizes that the woman is definitely interested in the man’s words and has fallen in love with him. On the other hand, the figurative meaning behind this artwork is how people can be influenced by what is told to them if it is well packaged. A manifesto is often a written statement used by politicians to persuade the public to vote or ally with them as they vie for political office. The notion of the artist to explore such a theme that is familiar to his audience but particularly in a witty manner invites deeper reflection on human behavourism and the link between the social and political in our everyday life.

The abstract and figurative works of Mutebi convey similar messages confronting daily life experiences but with an inextricable tone of criticism and awareness. The artist probes the sociopolitical landscape of his motherland, Uganda, and through use of carefully selected imagery incites deep and meaningful conversations on pertinent issues like poverty, climate change and HIV/ Aids.

In Abannyunnyunsi, portraying a group of men and women sipping the local brew, Malwa, from a pot using long straws and in their company are Marabou Storks that are eagerly standing by and watching over; the printwork confronts the subject of climate change. Abannyunnyunsi, is a Luganda word that means people who’re involved in the act of depletion of resources or sucking dry.

Within the context of the printwork, the artist uses it to metaphorically represent how humans through their reckless activities contribute to climate change. The men and women who’re crammed together, each sipping on the local brew, illustrate how communities exert enormous pressure on the environment and, by doing so, lead to its destruction. The act of including the storks in the company of humans is a witty ploy intended to associate human endangerment of the environment with savaging. Marabou storks are scavenger birds that are notoriously known for ravaging the environment they inhabit through feasting on almost everything that lies in their midst.

Through interrogation of everyday themes, artists in this exhibition are able to construct meaningful dialogue between their art and their respective audiences. The social commentary, criticism and advocacy that run through their work offers unique opportunities to reflect on topical issues that, otherwise, mainstream society often pays a blind eye to or grapples with to find solutions. As such, Bold and Precise exhibition is more than a showcase of the different techniques and approaches to printmaking but also a platform to underscore the importance of printmaking as a traditional art form today because of its depiction and probing of contemporary issues.

Bold & Precise exhibition features artists Fred Kato Mutebi, John Bosco Kanuge, Ssendagire Paul, Yiga Robert and Wamala Nyanzi. The exhibition is open at AKA gallery located on Kamwokya- Bukoto Street plot 44, next to UGCS/ GZK & Alliance Francaise.