Boda boda rider in trouble over UPDF dog tag

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Boda boda rider is in the custody of Kawempe police station for illegal possession of a Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF chain commonly known as dog tag.

The suspect is Paul Mugerwa, a resident of Kiganda Zone in Kawempe Division of Kampala district.

According to police, Mugerwa was arrested by police officers deployed at Paniafrica Company Limited when they saw him wearing the UPDF chain, which contains the registration number and name of individual UPDF soldiers.

The officers questioned Mugerwa on the particulars of the chain but he wasn’t in position to explain leading to his arrest and subsequent detention at Kawepe police station.

The name tag belongs to R/A214238 Deo Nandyaka, a UPDF soldier. In his statement at Kawempe Police Station, Mugerwa claims that he picked the chain from Big brother house bar in Kawempe.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire, says that Mugerwa is being held on charges of illegal possession of Government stores as police tries to track the owner of the UPDF Chain.

******

URN