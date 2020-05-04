Boda boda cyclists in Acholi petition disaster minister over food aid

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Boda boda cyclists in Acholi have petitioned Eng. Hillary Onek, the Minister for Relief, Disaster and Preparedness for food relief.

The concerned cyclists made the petition through their umbrella body, Boda-Boda Association of Acholi sub region that include Gulu, Kitgum, Pader, Agago, Lamwo, Agago, Amuru, Nwoya and Omoro districts led by their Chairperson Thomas Okot Oboma.

According to Oboma, the lockdown has affected the daily income of the cyclists which has caused starvation to their family.

Simon Wokorach alias General Bataq, the vice-chairperson of 1,700 member Gulu city Boda Boda Association divulged that the situation has forced some members into criminal activities for survival.

Since the lockdown was announced, five riders have been killed. Two were shot dead in an attempt to break Umoja Forex Bureau; one was gunned down attempting to rob a mobile money shop in Gulu town while two others were killed by an angry mob in Omoro district stealing livestock.

Uganda’s estimated 42 million populations are under nationwide lockdown as a measure to contain the spread of the disease. However, the shutdown has taken a toll on the lives of millions of vulnerable individuals forcing government to commence food aid distribution to at least 1.5 million people across the country.

URN