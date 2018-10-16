Bobi Wine’s vehicles, grader rotting at Arua Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two vehicles belonging to Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the Kyadondo East Member of parliament and a grader are rotting away at Arua Police football grounds, two months after they were impounded by police.

The vehicles include a Toyota Tundra registration number UAT 416X, Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UAW 207A and the grader. The three vehicles were impounded on August 13th, 2018 following the chaos that broke out during the last campaign rally of the Arua municipality parliamentary by-elections.

The tundra is where Yasin Kawuma’s Kyagulanyi’s driver was shot dead near Hotel Pacific in Arua town. The grader was being used Kasiano Wadri’s supporters during the campaign. While Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UAW 207A was part of Bobi’s convoy.

Police impounded the three vehicles and parked them in the playing field of Arua Central Police Station as part of its treason investigations against the legislator together with 32 others. Grass has started growing underneath the vehicles.

The acting Arua District Internal Security Officer, Stephen Dravu, says Gulu High Court asked for the vehicles where the 33 opposition members are being tried for treason but nobody has come for them. “These vehicles were supposed to be driven to Gulu as per the orders of the High court judge as part of the exhibits but who is here to take them! They may continue to stay here,” Dravu said.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Region Police Spokesperson, said although the Criminal Investigations Department in Arua is in charge of the vehicles there is little they can do since the case file is being handled by the police headquarters.

“Anything to do with that case lies with my boss Emillian Kamayima, the police spokesperson. Please talk to him because those matters are beyond him,” she said.

SOURCE: URN