Bobi Wine to address the nation on the state of his campaign

The Independent November 29, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Bobi Wine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine will tonight speak nationally on Facebook and Youtube on the state of his campaign in what seems to be a competition with the Head of State President Museveni who will as well be addressing the nation at the same time.

