Bobi Wine to address the nation on the state of his campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine will tonight speak nationally on Facebook and Youtube on the state of his campaign in what seems to be a competition with the Head of State President Museveni who will as well be addressing the nation at the same time.

Tonight at 7:45pm, I will be addressing the nation about the state of our campaign, and other matters of national importance. The address will be relayed live on Facebook and other social media channels. #WeAreRemovingADictator pic.twitter.com/KHnO8DBMnX — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) November 29, 2020