Bobi Wine summoned in falsified driving permit case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nakawa Magistrates Court on Monday issued criminal summons for former Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu over allegations of being in possession of a falsified driving permit.

It follows a case filed before the Court by private prosecutor Hassan Male Mabirizi-Kiwanuka on 12 January, 2020 accusing the National Unity Platform – NUP President Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wiine, of obtaining a driving permit by false pretense.

The summons were issued by Immaculate Nyamwenge, the Nakawa Grade 1 Magistrate on Monday indicating that Kyagulanyi is wanted to answer to a charge of giving false information and obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to provisions of the Penal Code Act.

“You are hereby commanded by the Government of Uganda to appear in this court on the 17th day of February contradiction 2022 at 9:00am in the morning or soon thereafter as the case can be heard,” read part of the summon.

On 30 August 2020, Mabirizi wrote to the Chief Licensing Officer of Motor Vehicles under the Ministry of Works and Transport seeking certified copies of the signed application for driving license and renewals for Kyagulanyi.

In his response dated 10 September 2020, Waiswa Bageya, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport that the accused is a holder of a Class B driving permit issued 3 August 2017.

Mabirizi is challenging the inconsistencies on Kyagulanyi’s age permit that it is indicating Kyagulanyi was born on February 2, 1982 contrary to that of 2 February 1980 as filled in his 1996 Uganda Certificate of Education – UCE entry form at Kitante Hill School, the 1997 admission record at Kololo Senior Secondary School and his registration forms at Makerere University.

Earlier, Mabirizi told Uganda Radio Network that Kyagulanyi has a bad history of avoiding court summons and implored the presiding Magistrate this time to issue a warrant of arrest if he fails to appear before the court.

This is the 5th time Mabirizi is suing Kyagulanyi on matters relating to his age discrepancies. In 2020 when Kyagulanyi declared interest to contest for the presidency, Mabirizi, an adherent of the rule of law, researched for his academic papers and found information on the Parliament website showing that he was born on 2 February 1982.

Also in March 2000, Mabirizi discovered that Kyagulanyi’s passport information at the Directorate of Immigration and Citizenship Control under the Ministry of Internal Affairs indicated that at the time of obtaining his first passport, he was 18 years old yet evidence showed that he was aged 20.

Kyagulanyi has previously explained that his father changed his age to enable him to sit for the Primary Leaving Exams – PLE, an undertaking backed by an affidavit which he swore in March 2000 to correct the variance.

