Bobi Wine bodyguard seeks bail after bringing new sureties

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Noah Mitala, popularly known as Nuwa Mutwe and a private bodyguard to National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), has made a fresh attempt to secure bail before Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court.

This is Mitala’s second bid for temporary release after his initial bail application was denied by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, who ruled that the earlier sureties were not substantial enough to guarantee his return to court.

Appearing in court on Monday, Mitala presented two new sureties: Kawempe Division Mayor Emmanuel Sserunjogi and Florence Kiwanuka, a speaker in the Buganda government.

However, State Attorney Ivan Kyazze requested time to verify the authenticity and standing of the new sureties, noting that Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka, who has been leading the Prosecution, was currently tied up with another case at the High Court.

Kayizzi has then granted the prosecution two working days to complete the verification process and adjourned the matter to July 21, 2025, when the court will rule on the bail application.

Meanwhile, Mitala’s co-accused, Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police Charles Twiine Mansio, was earlier released on a cash bail of sh5 million after spending more than a month on remand.

Mitala and Twiine are jointly accused of inciting violence and spreading hate speech through electronic communication, allegedly targeting top government officials, including President Yoweri Museveni and the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Both men have since pleaded not guilty to the charges. Mitala remains at Luzira Prison pending the outcome of his fresh bail application.

The prosecution alleges that Twiine, between January 2024 and May 2025, at various places within Kampala Capital City Authority through electronic social media messages, incited Mitala Noah Alias Nuwa Mutwe to attack and cause the death of the President of the Republic of Uganda and his son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, using pavers, because of his office or political opinion.

It is alleged further that Twiine, while using a computer, sent or shared malicious information that Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, is a rotten human being and the chief sponsor of the killings and violence in Bukedea District, which information is likely to promote hostility against the said Rt. Hon Anita Annett Among.

Another piece of information says that he shared the effect that Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, is a money launderer, a masquerader, and a fraudster whose information is likely to ridicule, degrade, or demean the said Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa.

The detective is also accused sharing information, and calling the Chief of Defence Forces, Kainerugaba ” a fat pig and a crook.”

Other allegations were that General James Birungi James is a crook and a killer, with intentions to ridicule, degrade, or demean the said General Birungi.

He also shared that the Bahima are killers, which information is likely to promote hostility against the Bahima tribe. Both Twiine and Mitala deny these charges.

Twiine and Mitala are facing charges in the same court where several other people, including Ibrahim Musan, commonly known as Pressure 24 Seven (24/7), the former Rubaga Deputy Resident Commissioner, and others, are facing charges of hate speech and spreading malicious information, also against the Speaker of Parliament.

***

URN