Bobi Wine, Besigye in new alliance against Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former FDC president Dr Kizza Besigye and Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, have announced a new alliance against President Yoweri Museveni.

Dubbed, the United Forces of Change, the two principals who were flanked by members of their respective camps used the occasion of announcing the formation of a new pressure campaign to rally their supporters to stop attacking each other especially on social media.

Kyagulanyi said coming together is the only option for them if they are to defeat President Museveni in 2021. He was speaking during a campaign dubbed, ‘No, Nedda, which is aimed at showing dissatisfaction over the manner in which the government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a document read by the Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago and the Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa, the vast majority of Ugandans are under great suffering because of the measures brought about by the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The opposition called upon all the Ugandans who are hungry, those still held home as restrictions on their businesses still persist and all those who are dissatisfied with the current government to drum whatever items they can every day at 1 pm in order to show their anger towards the government.

Besigye said it has never been more important to work together than now. “This is a wonderful moment in the history of our country that we can say from here let the whole country unite to say enough is enough. Our country is deeply divided, what we are doing today is giving direction to the marginalized people,” Besigye said.

He said President Museveni has for the last three months of the COVID-19 lockdown done everything there is in the book to bring the people of Uganda to the brink of destruction.

Meanwhile, Kyagulanyi expressed dismay at the contradictions, attacks and counter-attacks amongst the different opposition groups adding that at such a time, uniting is the only option to defeat the common enemy.

“We know our enemy and the enemy of Uganda that’s Museveni and his regime. So the more we fight against each other, we are delaying the change that we want. This country is bigger than your principals’ it belongs to all of us; it can only change when we put our efforts together,” Kyagulanyi said.

While calling on all his supporters to rally behind them and push in the same direction, Kyagulanyi observed that leaders can only see the way and show others the direction, but it is very important that we work together in order to reduce the period of oppression for Ugandans.

This is the second time that the two principals demonstrate the will to work together. The first was late last year when they signed a Memorandum of Understanding agreeing to cease any form of attack against each other. This did not hold for the supporters especially on social media who continued exchanging barbs against each other.

******

URN