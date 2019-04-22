Bobi Wine detained, police block music show

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MP Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) has been arrested as he attempted to make his way to Easter Monday music show at One Love Beach – Busabala .

Police drove off with him back towards the city, and are yet to give details of where he was being taken to.

Earlier, event promoter and proprietor of Abitex Promotions, Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex has been arrested and detained in a mobile police cell along Busabala road.

He was arrested alongside music promoter Bajjo around 9.30am on Monday. Police has heavily deployed at Bobi Wine’s One Love Beach – Busabala where the Ngule-Mu-Kyarenga concert was slated to occur.

Police has mounted several road blocks on all routes plying to the beach. Heavy security checks of cars passing continuing from Entebbe express.

Passengers and locals are made to walk for close to 2 kilometer distance.

Tue impasse follows a directive by The AIGP Assuman Mugenyi to police commanders, to block all planned music concert.

Kyadondo East member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine had planned for these shows for Easter Monday.

He says he had requested for security a month ago but police could respond just days to the show date.

Last year, police blocked the musician’s Kyalenga Album launch at Namboole Stadium. Attempts to stage the show at his One Love Beach in Busabala, Wakiso District were also blocked.

Bobi Wine has since said they will not sit and watch as their rights continue to be violated.

Police and other security organs are currently on standby waiting for Bobi Wine who has since been advancing from his home to Busabala.

*****

URN