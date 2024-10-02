BNI Uganda Launches BNI Legacy Chapter

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | BNI Uganda, the leading business networking and referral organisation, has proudly launched its newest chapter, BNI Legacy, this morning.

In just a few months, the newly established BNI Legacy chapter has successfully brought together over 35 businesses from diverse sectors, including digital marketing, printing, logistics, travel, accommodation, interior design, leadership consultancy, fumigation, and many more. These businesses are united by a shared vision of growth, driven by the power of referrals.

At the inauguration, the newly appointed President, Dixon Musisi, extended an open invitation to local business leaders who are eager to leverage referrals as a key marketing tool for expanding their businesses and building a global network.

Musisi highlighted that “this achievement paves the way for new growth opportunities for businesses in Uganda, positively impacting the future of small, medium, and large enterprises alike.”

National Director of BNI Uganda echoed these sentiments, stating, “Our goal is to equip Ugandan entrepreneurs with the resources, business networks, and referrals they need to thrive in their industries. By fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and mutual support, we aim to create an ecosystem where businesses can flourish and contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the BNI Legacy chapter.”

BNI Legacy is poised to make a significant impact on Uganda’s dynamic and promising business landscape, offering a strong platform for entrepreneurs to connect, grow, and succeed.

For more information or to connect with BNI Legacy, please get in touch +256 754 101 202

