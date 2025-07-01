Bishop Rupiny warns newlyweds against alcohol-induced happiness

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, Rt. Rev. Constantine Rupiny has urged newlywed couples to avoid deriving their happiness from the influence of alcohol.

“Couples must be happy with the fruits of the Holy Spirit because happiness isn’t forged through alcoholic drinks,” Rupiny said.

He said this while presiding over a mass wedding of 29 couples at Nebbi Cathedral Parish on June 27th . There was also confirmation of 123 children.

Rupiny described holy matrimony, particularly within a religious context like the Catholic Church, as a sacrament and a sacred union between a man and a woman. He added that it is a reflection of Christ’s love for the Church, which must be respected.

Alfred Opio, one of the couples who joined the holy matrimony through the mass wedding, applauded the Catholic Church for organizing mass weddings, saying they are cost-effective and make it easier for poor couples to afford.

“Through mass wedding, I managed to compromise my budget. Instead of creating a Central Organizing Committee (COC), I managed to draw a simple budget of 200,000 shillings,” Opio said. “I had a lot of financial challenges, including school fees payments, sicknesses, and family upkeep, which prompted me to go for a mass wedding, because it’s not about wealth but renewing my faith and love of God,” he added.

The Parish Priest of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, Rt. Fr. Jackson Osiga advised the married couples to always stick to forgiveness and be faithful to one another, saying that without forgiveness, marriage would not be strong.

URN