Bishop Okabe prophesied his demise: Christians

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Serere County Member of Parliament and overseer of Impact Ministries, Bishop Patrick Okabe, preached a message related to his demise, members of his church have revealed.

According to Christians, in his sermon on December 18th, 2022 at the Mbale city-based cathedral, Okabe delivered his message under the theme; “What you have been waiting for has come to pass.”

Okabe’s theme was derived from St. Paul’s letter to the Galatians, chapter 2 verse 20. “I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me”.

According to Leo Mukula, a chief usher at the cathedral, Bishop Okabe’s preaching was unusual as he only shared the sermon for a couple of minutes, which was never the case as his sermons usually run for an hour.

He believes that God was revealing something that they couldn’t understand not until Monday when they recieved news of his passing in a motor accident.

Mukula says the sermon was extraordinary because many people converted to Christianity when he invited them to the Alter. Shedrack Mwambu, an elder in the church, says that on the same Sunday, Bishop Okabe launched the Impact Women’s Sacco, which is meant to empower female members of his congregation, and donated Shillings 2 million out of the 5million he promised the group as startup capital.

Mwambu explains that the way Bishop Okabe was executing his Sunday duties was so unique. “Having several meetings with different church groups like the youth, women, men, and church elders in one Sunday, this could have been a sign that he is leaving us,” Mwabu told Uganda Radio Network in Mbale.

He explains that the death of Bishop Okabe and his wife Christine Okabe is a big blow to Impact Ministries, saying they have lost two ministry pillars. Joan Tracy, a youth leader at Impact Ministries says Okabe and his wife have impacted the lives of the many youths in the church through youth-related programs like counseling and providing financial support.

Felix Mwesigwa, another Christian at Impact Ministries says the late Bishop had a get-together function and handed gifts to children.

Bishop Okabe died Monday at Naboa along the Mbale-Tirinyi road when a Kenyan truck rammed into his vehicle on his way to Kampala. His wife, Christine Okabe died while being rushed to Mbale Regional Regional Referral Hospital where their driver is currently battling for his life.

URN