Bishop Kisembo asks gov’t for media space

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Ruwenzori Diocese, Reuben Kisembo, has asked the government to buy airtime and space in the different media houses across the country to enable religious leaders to share spiritual messages.

In his statement about the outbreak dated March 20th, Bishop Kisembo notes that due to the presidential directive to close all places of worship, it is paramount that religious leaders virtually remain in contact with the Christians for comfort and spiritual guidance.

“Let media houses provide airtime and space and not treat this period as usual and continue to do business as usual but rather know that these are critical times globally and should, therefore, dedicate airtime and space for prayer, fasting and crying to God for intervention,” reads part of Kisembo’s statement.

The Bishop further calls upon the government to equip regional referral hospitals with modern medical equipment to do tests and provide quality health care services to end the need of patients having to travel to Kampala or abroad for treatment.

To church leaders, Kisembo says there is no resting and they should be at their respective churches or official residences for individual prayers, counselling and guidance plus conducting emergency baptisms for the critically ill and even wed couples in a service of not more than 10 people.

He also says they should avail official mobile money telephone numbers and bank accounts to Christians so that they can be used to send and bank offerings.

“It is our church’s tradition that during Easter season, churches prepare envelops which zone leaders distribute to homes and families of our Christians. This practice will continue in this Easter period. On Easter Monday, Zone leaders will faithfully collect these envelopes and leaders and church leaders be at church to receive and receipt these offerings,” the statement adds.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the spread the Coronavirus pandemic, Kisembo has called upon families to avoid wasteful spending of funds, foodstuffs and other resources.

In Tooro, one radio, Mountains of the Moon University – MMU radio, has already announced free airtime of one hour to leaders of the different religions to be used on their respective days of worship to connect with the believers.

Gilbert Matsiko, the radio’s manager, says he decided after discussing with the Kabarole Resident District Commissioner – RDC Steven Asiimwe, on the much need for this airtime.

