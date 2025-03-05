Bishop Jjumba condemns brutality in Kawempe North elections as Masaka marks Ash Wednesday

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Masaka Diocesan Bishop, Serverus Jjumba, has asked Christians to dedicate this year’s Lenten season to praying against the acts of brutality orchestrated by security personnel.

On Monday, fresh chaos erupted again at the National Unity Party offices in Makerere Kavule, where NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) and other political leaders were leading a procession to a rally for Elias Nalukoola, the party’s candidate in the Kawempe North by-election.

Masked operatives of the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce fired tear gas and beat up NUP supporters before they arrested 16 of them. The 16 supporters were remanded to Luzira prison for obstruction, malicious damage, and common nuisance charges. Several others are nursing injuries in hospitals over the brutality.

Elias Luyimbazi Nalukool, the NUP candidate for Kawempe North MP By-election was also beaten during nomination before he was arrested and later released without charge. A journalist, Miracle Ibra, is still nursing an eye injury after he was struck by an object by the operatives.

While celebrating the Ash Wednesday mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral at Kitovu in Masaka city, Bishop Jjumba condemned the brutality exhibited by JATT operatives in the Kawempe North by-election campaigns, saying the trend is worrying.

Jjumba said that such acts of gross violation of human rights taint the reputation of the country, calling upon Christians to stand up and denounce them.

He called upon the congregation to dedicate the Lenten season to praying for the security operatives to stop brutalizing the citizens.

Jjumba wondered how the government that teaches patriotism expects people to embrace the message yet it condones brutality by its operatives.

The Electoral Commission has set 13th March 2025 as polling day for Kampala North MP by-elections, but there are fears that acts of violence are likely to escalate before and during the date.

In Kasana Luwero Diocese, Diocesan Bishop Lawrence Mukasa used the Ash Wednesday mass to ask Christians to repent and be humble during the Lenten season.

While leading the mass at Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace Cathedral, Mukasa warned the Christians against repeating the same evils, yet they claim to be fasting. Mukasa asked the Christians to pray for strength in this lent season to overcome evils.

He also implored Catholics to pray for Pope Francis to recover from acute respiratory illness and be able to lead the Church.

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, the six weeks leading to Easter.

*****

URN