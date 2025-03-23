Big names, more partners endorse 2025 Legends Marathon

Kampala, Uganda | ISMAEL KIYONGA – Kawowo Sports | The second edition of the Legends Marathon scheduled for April 13 has received endorsement from some of the biggest names in Uganda sports. On Thursday as it was launched, legends that included among others Mujib Kasule, former KCCA captain, Ganzi Mugula, the 2012 Uganda Olympics Team Captain, 3-time Common Wealth medalist and Olympian Moses Kipsiro, ex-Cricket captains Davis Karashani and Naome Kayondo, Rugby star Alex Mubiru and ex-Crested Cranes player Majidah Natanda were all available and had kind words for the event whose proprietor, Daily Monitor journalist Andrew Mwanguhya hopes it changes empowers the life of our heroes even in retirement.

“The Legends Marathon is more than just a race – it’s a movement. Our vision is to build a legacy where every athlete, whether retired, active, or aspiring, finds opportunities beyond their sporting career,” he said with a smile at Legends Rugby Club, one of the partners.

The 2025 edition that will feature 42km, 21km, 10km, and a 5km fun run has also got more partners on board that are willing and ready to offer help to athletes in order to keep them relevant.

The partners include Crown Beverages (Official Hydration Partner) Kaynela Farms (Modern Farming Education), Safe Places (Mental Health & GBV Support), Stanbic Business Accelerator (Entrepreneurship Training), Legends Rugby Grounds (Official Venue Partner) and The Moves (Branding Partners).

Catherine Poran, CEO of Stanbic Business Accelerator, announced a special offer for athletes: “We are proud of what The Legends Marathon has started. Under our Stanbic Business Accelerator, we will provide athletes with entrepreneurship training to help them transition beyond their sporting careers. We will conduct a needs assessment to understand what support each athlete requires and work closely with The Legends Marathon to deliver it.”

Janet Katana of Safe Places emphasized the need for mental health support while active and in post-sport life, revealing plans to introduce: “A sports-centric mental health module and a special program dedicated to the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Daniel Mubeezi of Kaynela Farms praised The Legends Marathon’s commitment to supporting athletes in their transition, adding: “At Kaynela, we resonate with this vision. We specialize in organic and modern farming, and we look forward to equipping athletes with agricultural skills that can provide an alternative source of income. We’re also excited to host them at our farm for the full agro-tourism experience.”

What the athletes said

Mujib Kasule: “When we are playing, we are strong and some people think we are maybe superhuman. But when in retirement, we are lonely and that more than hurts and it has affected many colleagues mentally.

Alex Mubiru: “I urge the athletes to embrace that there is life after sports before we can even do the life after sports.”

Noame Kayondo: “Some athletes are overwhelmed with life and lack of recognition makes them feel they don’t matter and end up in depression.”

Davis Karashani: “I want to thank Andrew for carrying the weight and providing hope where everyone would have waited for government intervention.”

Magida Natanda: “This is a very good idea that I urge all legends to embrace. In fact, Safe Places had given hope to Willy Kyambadde (RIP) before he died. On Kaynela Farms, I want them to re-ignite the idea of involving in agriculture that former goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba had tried to encourage former footballers.”

Moses Kipsiro: “I will push fellow colleagues Kiprotich and Boniface Kiprop to join the movement. Boniface struggled after his career and would even jump over the fence of his home and run away when I went to visit him. But slowly, we helped him get back on track and he is now the Boniface we want him to be.”

Running for a Legend

The 2025 theme, “Run For Your Legend,” encourages participants to dedicate their run to someone who inspires them, whether a sports hero, a family member, or even themselves.

Each runner’s race bib will include space to write the name of their chosen legend and each participant is assured of a medal regardless of the position he or she will manage.

🟥 Registration

▶ You can secure your ticket to be part of the event via THIS LINK with 50,000 Ugx and 150,000 Ugx for ordinary and VIP respectively.

