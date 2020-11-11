Biden presidency good for African democracy – Analysts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Joe Biden Presidency in the United States will propel more aid towards Strengthening Democracy on the African continent, according to Ugandan political analysts.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the November 3 election to become the 46th president of the United States of America. He is set to be inaugurated in January.

Makerere University History Don Mwambutysta Ndebesa says even though American foreign policy is not heavily determined by the sitting president, the Democrats are more interested in providing aid tied to democracy or human rights conditions. Dr Ndebesa says NGOs and government agencies involved in promoting good governance and democracy are likely to receive more support from the United States.

Another Political analyst Dr Yusuf Serunkuuma says that President Donald Trump was focused more on America first and more ‘internal looking’. He believes that the Democrats who will be in control of the White House under Biden will be looking to strengthen democracy around the world.

Dr Ndebesa says Autocrats around the world who have been cosying up to Trump will have reason to worry since President Biden will demand more accountability in terms of good governance.

However, Dr Serunkuma believes that Biden will not be tough on Autocrats who help serve his interests on the continent. He cites President Yoweri Museveni who has heavily invested in the missions in Somalia and South Sudan as being an ally of the American administration which is likely to turn a blind eye to injustices of the regime.

Prof. Ndebesa also says there is not likely to be any improvement in Trade and Investment between Uganda and the United States since America’s interest in the country is usually more of aid towards military and social development.

URN