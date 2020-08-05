Biden ahead of Trump over two-to-one margin in California: poll

San Francisco, US | XINHUA | As the United States struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread protests against racism, U.S. President Donald Trump’s support among California voters is eroding even in conservative areas of the state, according to a new poll released Tuesday by the Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) at the University of California at Berkeley.

The Berkeley IGS Poll found that 67 percent of likely California voters favor the Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, compared to 28 percent for Trump. Biden’s lead extends across every major region of the state, with double-digit margins even in traditionally conservative areas such as Orange County, the Inland Empire and the Central Valley.

“We’re seeing declines in Trump’s job performance ratings, and I attribute it to the coronavirus,” said IGS Poll Director Mark DiCamillo. “It’s the No. 1 issue in America. It’s probably the No. 1 issue in California. The public is just not comfortable with his performance on this issue.”

The dissatisfaction with Trump’s leadership is also consistent across demographic groups, said IGS co-Director Eric Schickler.

“Biden’s overwhelming support across all racial groups is striking,” said Schickler. “He leads by at least a two-to-one margin among white voters, Latinos, Black voters and Asian Americans.”

The numbers suggest that the president’s support in those areas has sustained significant damage, according to the poll.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump lost Orange County to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by nine points, but in the new Berkeley IGS Poll Trump trails Biden by 17 points.

In 2016, Trump lost the Inland Empire region to Clinton by eight points; this year he trails Biden by 22 points.

In the Central Valley, Trump lost the 2016 contest by just three points to Clinton, but the new poll shows him 23 points behind Biden.

The new poll also found that Trump’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest at 29 percent. Among those who disapprove, the percentage who disapprove strongly is up six points to 63 percent.

The Berkeley IGS Poll was conducted online from July 21 to July 27, with responses from 8,328 California registered voters, including 6,756 considered likely voters in November.

