Betty Kamya calls for audit of KCCA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Kampala, Beti Kamya has asked the Auditor General to conduct a special audit into Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA accounts.

Kamya said that she has written to the Auditor General, John Muwanga to carry out a special audit particularly, the directorates of physical planning, treasury and revenue services, Legal Affairs and Gender, Community Development and Production.

Kamya’s statement was in response to Mukono Municipality MP and also the KCCA shadow Minister Betty Nambooze’s concerns that KCCA is experiencing a staffing crisis.

Last Thursday, Nambooze told Parliament that several staff had resigned and others were working in acting capacity, which have affected operations of KCCA.

Kamya says that Muwanga is yet to respond to her request.

The request for the special audit follows reports of corruption, incompetence, and inefficiencies in many Directorates.

Kamya noted that when she mooted the idea for the special audit to the acting Executive Director Eng. Andrew Kitaka in recent months, some staff have since left KCCA or tendered in notices of resignation.

She cited the example of the Charles Ouma, the then deputy director for legal services who resigned a month after Kamya asked the chairman of the Public Service Commission to stay his promotion to the position to Director Legal Services until an audit into the directorate for legal affairs is completed.

Kamya says she made the decision based on ”knowledge that KCCA had lost all cases filed against them since 2012 which had cost KCCA 50 billion shillings in garnishee orders.

She says that Ouma resigned and left KCCA effective 29 April 2019, although his contract was running until 30 May 2020.

She also says that she instructed Kitaka to reject Julius Kabugo’s resignation as the Deputy Director for Treasury Services to assist in the audit. Though his contract was renewed this January till 2021, Kabugo tendered his resignation letter on 11 July 2019 without stating any reason.

Dokolo Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal, however, asked the Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah to refer Kamya’s statement to the Presidential affairs committee for further scrutiny on what she called a staffing crisis at KCCA.

Oulanyah rejected her request because it is contrary to the rules of procedure on responses to urgent matters.

*****

URN