Women’s rights are trade rights

Gender inequality is weakening Uganda’s trade competitiveness

COMMENT | GARD BENDA NTEGYEREIZE | Uganda’s expanding footprint in regional and global trade, particularly through the East African Community (EAC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), signals a strong trajectory toward economic integration and growth. Yet beneath this progress lies a structural contradiction: the persistence of sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) violations continues to undermine the very foundation of inclusive trade.

While exports in sectors such as agriculture and oil and gas are rising, women, who form a critical segment of the productive and trading population, remain disproportionately excluded from high-value opportunities, often confined to informal and vulnerable roles. This disconnect highlights a deeper policy and development gap: the failure to safeguard SRHR directly constrains women’s productivity, mobility, and economic agency. Ultimately, this weakens Uganda’s ability to achieve truly inclusive and competitive participation in regional and global trading systems.

Sexual and reproductive health rights

Sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) violations in Uganda are not only a public health concern but also a structural constraint on women’s participation in trade and investment systems. Despite gradual progress, Uganda’s maternal mortality ratio remains high (estimated at about 375 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the World Health Organization) while access to reproductive health services remains uneven, particularly between urban and rural populations.

Limited access to contraception, persistent unsafe abortions, and high levels of gender-based violence, affecting over half of women aged 15–49, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, directly constrain women’s physical wellbeing and economic reliability. In trade contexts, especially for women engaged in cross-border and informal commerce, exposure to sexual harassment, exploitation, and health vulnerabilities reduces mobility, bargaining power, and the ability to scale enterprises.

Within the broader trade and investment landscape, these SRHR challenges translate into missed economic opportunities and systemic inefficiencies. Women’s limited control over their reproductive health reduces consistency in production, participation in value chains, and the ability to meet the demands of formal export markets.

At the same time, unsafe working and trading environments discourage formalization, pushing women into low-value, informal sectors with limited access to finance, contracts, and regional trade platforms. However, addressing SRHR presents a strategic opportunity: integrating SRHR into trade policy, investment frameworks, and private sector standards can unlock women’s productivity, enhance labour market participation, and strengthen inclusive value chains. Failure to act risks entrenching gender inequality, weakening Uganda’s competitiveness, and undermining its commitments to inclusive growth under regional and global trade systems.

Sexual harassment and informality in trade

Sexual harassment remains a significant barrier to women’s economic participation. Women engaged in cross-border trade, particularly in the informal sector, often report harassment from border officials, transport operators, and middlemen.

Despite existing legal frameworks such as the Employment Act (2006) and the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act (2010), enforcement remains weak. Many women lack access to effective complaint mechanisms, while fear of retaliation or social stigma deters reporting. This creates a “compliance paradox”: formal trade systems require documentation and regulation, yet women often avoid formal channels due to unsafe environments, trapping them in low-value informal trade.

Limited access to SRHR services carries significant economic costs. Women facing unintended pregnancies, maternal health complications, or inadequate family planning options are more likely to exit the workforce prematurely, experience diminished productivity, and forgo high-value economic and trade opportunities. This undermines both individual livelihoods and broader economic growth.

The Guttmacher Institute (2022) estimates that every dollar invested in reproductive health yields approximately US$120 in economic gains through increased productivity and reduced healthcare expenses. Uganda’s underinvestment in SRHR therefore represents not only a social deficit but also a clear economic inefficiency.

Implications for regional trade integration

Uganda’s commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the East African Community (EAC) reflect strong policy ambition toward inclusive trade and gender equality. However, persistent SRHR violations continue to erode these commitments by constraining women’s economic agency, limiting their participation in formal markets, and weakening the realization of equitable and sustainable trade outcomes.

Violations of women’s rights suppress labour force participation and constrain Uganda’s broader economic potential. At the same time, unsafe and exclusionary environments push women into informal markets, entrenching precarity. This weakens value chain integration by confining women to low-value segments with limited export opportunities. Furthermore, these dynamics elevate reputational and compliance risks, as gender rights concerns undermine Uganda’s attractiveness to increasingly ESG-conscious investors and global markets. SRHR violations also intersect with economic justice to expose deep systemic gaps. Women who experience sexual harassment or reproductive health challenges often face limited legal redress, high legal costs, and persistent stigma and discrimination. These barriers reinforce a cycle of economic exclusion and structural inequality, ultimately hindering sustainable development.

Policy recommendations

Going forward, Uganda should explicitly mainstream SRHR into national trade and industrial policies, including implementation frameworks under regional agreements such as the EAC and AfCFTA. Women’s health, safety, and reproductive autonomy must be treated as core economic enablers—not peripheral social concerns.

The government and regional bodies should also develop gender-sensitive cross-border trade corridors, including safe reporting mechanisms, gender desks at border points, and protection protocols against harassment and exploitation. Digital reporting platforms and regional cooperation can significantly reduce abuse.

There is also a need to introduce incentives such as tax benefits, certifications, and procurement preferences for companies that comply with gender equality, anti-harassment, and SRHR-friendly workplace standards. Aligning with global ESG standards will also enhance Uganda’s competitiveness.

It is equally important to create targeted financial instruments such as women-focused export funds, guarantee schemes, and concessional credit lines that account for the unique risks women face, including those arising from SRHR challenges. Financial inclusion must be linked with social protection systems.

Finally, there is need to invest in gender-disaggregated data collection on trade participation, workplace harassment, and SRHR outcomes to enable evidence-based policymaking, improve accountability, and support targeted interventions.

In conclusion, Uganda’s aspiration to become a competitive regional and global trade player hinges on addressing gender inequalities. SRHR violations are not merely social issues; they are core economic constraints. To fully realize the benefits of frameworks such as AfCFTA, Uganda must prioritize women’s bodily autonomy, safety, and dignity as integral components of its trade policy. Without this, the promise of inclusive and sustainable growth will remain unfulfilled.

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Gard Benda is an International Trade Policy and Law Expert and the Country Director of World Voices Uganda, a human rights organization dedicated to promoting access to justice and gender equality.