Besigye again vows not to report back to Nakawa court

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Former FDC presidential candidate Dr. Kiiza Besigye has for the second time vowed not to return before the Nakawa Court, this time, for extension of his bail granted to him by the High Court.

Besigye made the remarks on Friday as he returned to court for mention of his treason case and extension of his bail.

He dared the state to arrest him if it so wishes, saying that Friday was his last day to report to court.

Besigye said that one year and a month now, state prosecutor Carolyne Apia still reports of incomplete police inquiries which do not permit the DPP to commit him to the trial court.

This has angered Besigye, who had since refused to return to court for the mention of his case to the extent of vowing to defy the bail conditions set by the High Court last year for continous reporting back to court.

The four-time presidential candidate was arrested in May 2016 and charged with treason. He was detained at Luzira Prison for two months before he executed a Sh100 million bond in exhange for his freedom.

Besigye’s treason case arises from last year’s February presidential polls which he claims to have won, hence allegedly swearing in himself to the highest office of the country.

Prosecution States that Besigye, after losing the election, made a video that went viral on social media and made statements which were calculated to mean that he is attempting to ascend to the office of the president of Uganda with out following the legal prescribed process.

Presiding grade one magistrate Noah Sajjabi has however adjourned the case to September 01, 2017.