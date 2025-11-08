Bell to climax nationwide flavour journey with Kampala Obafest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 2025 Bell ObaFest climaxes on Saturday, 15th November 2025, at the Millennium Grounds in Kampala. This year’s festival, under the theme “Flavour for Your Flavour,” celebrates the Bell Citrus and Bell Honey innovations and wraps up a series of ongoing regional activations.

The 2025 edition of ObaFest has involved a nationwide journey, bringing the unique flavour experience directly to consumers in Gulu, Masaka, and Arua, with additional activations at university hostels. This regional approach has allowed Bell to engage with its broader community across the country.

“We are thrilled to bring the entire nation together for Bell ObaFest 2025,” said Lillian Kansiime Sebunya, Brand Manager for Bell. “This year is about celebrating Uganda’s rich cultural tapestry. With our new Bell Citrus and Bell Honey, we are giving our consumers an immersive, flavourful experience with great music, food, and beer. The regional tours have been a phenomenal success, and now we’re ready for the biggest beer celebration of the year.”

The announcement also highlighted the strong coalition of partners that will deliver a seamless festival experience with Swangz Avenue, FlexiPay, Coca-Cola and SafeBoda on board for the experience at Millennium Grounds.

SafeBoda’s Country Director Christian Wamambe emphasized their role in attendee convenience and safety saying, “SafeBoda is excited to be the official mobility partner for Bell ObaFest. We’ll be offering discounts to both boda and car customers heading to and from the festival. Our goal is to ensure everyones travels safely as we champion safe enjoyment all through the celebration.”

As the official ticketing partner, Jackie Abwol from FlexiPay highlighted the ease of access: “We are proud to power the digital experience for Bell ObaFest. Our platform makes purchasing tickets quick and secure, so we encourage everyone to get their tickets early via the FlexiPay app.”

Emmy Hashakimana, Managing Director, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda Limited noted that the partnership goes beyond presence. “We are committed to your well-being, ensuring convenient access to Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water, promoting responsible enjoyment, and reminding you to pause, sip and refresh. As you enjoy the festival, please remember to use recycling points to dispose of packaging responsibly.”

An official said that the 2025 Bell ObaFest Finale promises an elevated experience with loads to look forward to, including an immersive flavour zone featuring Bell Citrus and Bell Honey to go with the bites and meats for the day, and live performances curated by Swangz Avenue.

Bell Lager is also reinforcing its commitment to environmentally friendly practices with Asante Waste Management to handle the disposal and recycling of waste for a greener, more inclusive celebration for all.